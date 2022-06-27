The public is invited July 6 from 10 a.m. to noon to Reid State Park to traverse clam flats with Georgetown Shellfish Warden Jon Hentz and learn to dig softshell clams.

No clam digging license is needed to dig a peck of clams from the sandy flats near Todds Point. The activity is geared toward adults and children.

Hentz has been warden for several towns in the Kennebec Estuary region for over 20 years. He will share clam digging techniques as well as information about the local clam harvesting industry. Participants will discover the importance of clean water to the clams and the harvesters that dig them.

The program offered by Kennebec Estuary Land Trust and is open to the public. Participants will need to pay the state park entrance fee. This is a rain or shine event and registration is strongly encouraged at kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events.

The trust’s education programming is sponsored by The Merrymeeting Bay Trust, Onion Foundation, First Federal Savings, Woodex Bearing Company and Now You’re Cooking.

