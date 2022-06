I believe the pock-marked, gouged, potholed and scarred stretch of Cottage Road from the Cape Elizabeth line to Red’s is the unsafest and worst roadway in the city. It takes continued, cautious swerving to try to avoid all the hazards. Hopefully, the city will repave this in the near future. They did a fine job on Highland Avenue last year.

John Roediger

South Portland

