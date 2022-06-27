As a pro-lifer, I am rejoicing that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, but there is more that needs to be done. Many women will now be forced to carry babies to full term and will be in dire need.
Unfortunately experience has shown me that many pro-lifers are are not so willing to help financially. There are many organizations that help women with an untimely pregnancy. Pro-lifers, as an act of thanksgiving, should consider becoming a donor, not just a one-time donor, but a monthly donor! They must put their money where their mouthes are!
Now is also the time for legislators to take action. Enact laws that hold men responsible for unwanted pregnancies. They should be held responsible for the child they had a part in producing. Even more important, promote chastity! Require that chastity be taught in any sex education course. Teach responsibility. Teach boys and men that they are not really being a man if they cut and run on a women they made pregnant.
Parents, monitor what movies your kids are seeing. If a movie makes light of promiscuity, forbid your kids from seeing it. Young people make up a major portion of movie attendees. If they are not allowed to see these movies, maybe Hollywood would clean up its act.
Brent A. Maynard
York Beach
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.