If you were at the polls on June 14, you may have spoken with a campaign called “No Blank Checks” also known as “Maine Affordable Energy.” They may have given you a compelling sales pitch about how voters should approve any project over $1 billion.

Sounds like a good idea! But this pitch is a trojan horse being used by CMP and their foreign owned parent company, Iberdrola, to obstruct and interfere with Maine’s democratic process!

Maine’s ballot initiative system is a sacred form of direct democracy not all states enjoy. Unfortunately, corporations often abuse our system. They can quickly and easily throw millions of their corporate dollars into creating misleading referendums to confuse Maine people about real grassroots efforts. In the case of No Blank Checks, they are forcing a pointless law that would exist solely for the purpose of maintaining their monopoly and their massive profits. Our legislature and infrastructure should not have to be punished simply because a foreign corporation wants things to go their way.

Please do not support or sign any petition from the No Blank Checks campaign. They are organized by a DC-based firm using out-of-state petition gatherers from far-away states like Texas and California who do not know the history of these problems, and who will not live with the consequences. Most frustratingly, No Blank Checks is funded by the profits CMP has made from the price gouging Mainers for our electricity!

Keep corporate money out of our politics!

William Hardy

Sanford

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: