Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust’s Taking Root Plant Sale raised $13,000 for the Tom Settlemire Community Garden.

The June 4 fundraiser included over 2,000 plants including perennials, annuals, herbs, vegetable seedlings, trees, shrubs, flowers and more.

The Tom Settlemire Community Garden at Crystal Spring Farm in Brunswick is an organic community garden owned and managed by the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust.

The garden provides local food, gardening education, produce for the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, a therapeutic environment for those with physical disabilities and volunteer opportunities.

The plant sale is the land trust’s biggest fundraiser of the year and covers the day-to-day operating expenses for the community garden, which includes 80 plots for community members.

