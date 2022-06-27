Portland Sea Dogs’ left-hander Chris Murphy was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week on Monday.

Murphy held Richmond to one hit over six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts to lead the Sea Dogs to a 2-1 victory in his lone start of the week on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the sixth round of the 2019 amateur draft. He is 4-5 with a 2.58 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 15 games this season. He leads the team in ERA (2.58), strikeouts (91), batting average against (.170) and WHIP (1.00).

Murphy is the third Sea Dogs’ pitcher to earn the accolade this season, joining Victor Santos (May 30-June 5) and Brayan Bello (May 2-8).

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field at 6 p.m. Tuesday to start a six-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Kyrie Irving has decided to exercise his $36.9 million option for the coming season and will remain under contract with the Brooklyn Nets, a person with knowledge of his decision said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the Nets had not confirmed the decision publicly.

The Athletic first reported Irving’s decision. “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall,” the outlet quoted Irving as saying.

On Twitter, Irving posted a separate statement: “I know who I am,” was the message there.

For now, that still means a member of the Nets.

GOLF

LIV GOLF: The Saudi-funded LIV Golf series added three more players to its roster for the second tournament in Oregon, a group that includes 23-year-old Matthew Wolff and Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Chacarra of Spain.

LIV Golf had been expected to announce additional players from its inaugural event outside London three weeks ago. The big surprise was Brooks Koepka, who only a week before he signed on had been in full support of the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf also said Monday that Carlos Ortiz of Mexico is joining, one week after Abraham Ancer of Mexico signed on.

HOCKEY

HALL OF FAME: Swedes Henrik and Daniel Sedin and Daniel Alfredsson have been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Goaltender Roberto Luongo, Finnish women’s star Riikka Sallinen and builder Herb Carnegie were also selected Monday to be inducted in November.

FOOTBALL

OBIT: Marlin Briscoe, who became the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than 50 years ago, died Monday.

His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, California. He had been hospitalized with circulation issues in his legs.

Briscoe, an Omaha, Nebraska, native, was a star quarterback for Omaha University before the Denver Broncos drafted him as a cornerback in the 14th round in 1968. Briscoe told the team he’d return home to become a teacher if he couldn’t get a tryout at quarterback. Denver agreed to an audition, and the 5-foot-10 dynamo nicknamed “The Magician” nearly rallied the Broncos to victory as a reserve against the Boston Patriots on Sept. 29 before earning the historic start on Oct. 6.

SOCCER

MLS: Injury-plagued Atlanta United has lost another player, announcing that defender Brooks Lennon will miss six to eight weeks after a freak incident.

Lennon injured his left knee before a 2-1 loss at Toronto on Saturday. During pregame warmups, he slipped on a hard rubber surface that surrounds both touchlines and sprained the MCL.

CYLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe and ace sprinter Mark Cavendish won’t be on the starting line when the Tour de France kicks off Friday from Copenhagen.

Alaphilippe has not recovered enough in the two months since his horrific crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team said when it unveiled its eight-man roster for cycling’s biggest race.

Cavendish, who rides for the same team and last year matched Eddy Merckx’s all-time record of 34 Tour stage wins, also missed the cut. He was named as first-reserve rider despite winning the British national title over the weekend.

TRACK AND FIELD

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Sprinter Blessing Okagbare’s doping violations will keep her Nigerian teammates from participating in the 400 meter relay at next month’s world championships.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track, announced it was extending Okagbare’s 10-year ban by a year, and making it retroactive to June 13, 2021. That’s six days before she competed at Nigeria’s Olympic trials, with her relay squad qualifying for this year’s worlds.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA 1: Formula 1 is close to renewing its United States broadcast rights with ESPN – for an exponentially higher price – but the sides have not finalized a deal, according to two people with knowledge of the negotiations.

The sides are working on a three-year contract, the people said. Although the numbers have not been finalized, ESPN would pay something in the range of $75 million to 90 million per year, one of the people said. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss financial matters and the contract is still being negotiated.

