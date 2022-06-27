<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The Feeding Frenzy” offers a remarkable close up view of the 16-day brooding cycle of the Eastern phoebe.

In this episode of the Chasing Maine video series, watch as the young birds progress from helpless hatchlings to flight-ready birds — and then leave the nest.

Meanwhile, the adult Eastern phoebes literally go through a feeding frenzy; making countless visits to the nest as they provide insects to an ever-hungry brood.

This story was originally published by The Maine Monitor. The Maine Monitor is a local journalism product published by The Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting, a nonpartisan and nonprofit civic news organization.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous