“The Feeding Frenzy” offers a remarkable close up view of the 16-day brooding cycle of the Eastern phoebe.
In this episode of the Chasing Maine video series, watch as the young birds progress from helpless hatchlings to flight-ready birds — and then leave the nest.
Meanwhile, the adult Eastern phoebes literally go through a feeding frenzy; making countless visits to the nest as they provide insects to an ever-hungry brood.
This story was originally published by The Maine Monitor. The Maine Monitor is a local journalism product published by The Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting, a nonpartisan and nonprofit civic news organization.
