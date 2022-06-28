Brunswick Downtown Association’s Music on the Mall Summer Concert Series starts June 29 at 6 p.m. This summer’s 10-week series features a variety of musical groups performing on the Town Mall on Maine Street through August 31.

Musical styles include classic rock, pop, country, rhythm and blues, Motown/Memphis soul music and ragtime.

Attendees should bring a blanket or chair. In the case of inclement weather, rain date performances will be held on Thursdays when available.

Visit brunswickdowntown.org or facebook.com/brunswickdowntown for more information.

The Music on the Mall 2022 concert schedule is as follows:

June 29: Cilantro performs classics from the past 50 years.

July 6: Jason Spooner Band performs roots rock, Americana, blues, folk and groove-oriented jazz.

July 13: Delta Knights performs R&B, blues, classic rock and swing.

July 20: Jimmy Jo and the Jumbol’Ayuhs perform music from Cajun Louisiana.

July 27: Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations perform a mix of Motown/Memphis soul music.

Aug. 3: Miners Creek Bluegrass Band performs contemporary bluegrass.

Aug. 10: Bonnie Edwards & The Practical Cats perform blues, jump swing, jazz, vintage R&B and original music.

Aug. 17: Salty Dogs perform classic rock from the 1950s to the 2000s.

Aug. 24: Double Night starts at 5:30 p.m. Maine State Music Theatre performs songs from a variety of shows. Maine Marimba Ensemble will perform traditional and contemporary Zimbabwean music.

