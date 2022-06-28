Former Maine gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler, who is facing charges of possession of child pornography, has sold his townhouse in Portland.

Cutler, 75, was arrested on March 25, two days after the search of the Portland home and his primary residence in Brooklin.

A deed signed June 16 by Eliot and Melanie Cutler conveyed ownership of the Portland home to a couple from Texas.

The Bangor Daily News, which first reported the transaction, said the townhouse sold for $1.8 million. The Cutlers retain their coastal home in Brooklin.

Cutler is free on bail after being charged with four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12.

He has yet to formally enter a plea because he has not yet been indicted, his attorney said Tuesday in an email.

The lawyer ran for governor twice as an independent and used his personal wealth to bankroll both campaigns. In his first campaign, he lost by less than 2 percentage points to Republican Paul LePage in a multi-candidate race in 2010. He lost again four years later.

His arrest followed a two-month investigation that started with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

