The hypocritical and politicalized Supreme Court has decided that it’s not OK for states like New York to pass gun restrictions to help insure the safety of their citizens, but perfectly alright for states to make health decisions for women that will determine the course of their lives.

No woman who has experienced rape or incest, who has an ectopic pregnancy, who is carrying a fetus with severe abnormalities, who has serious health risks for herself, or for any other personal reason should be forced to carry a pregnancy to term.

It’s time to enlarge the Supreme Court!

Kathleen Moses

Round Pond

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: