The hypocritical and politicalized Supreme Court has decided that it’s not OK for states like New York to pass gun restrictions to help insure the safety of their citizens, but perfectly alright for states to make health decisions for women that will determine the course of their lives.
No woman who has experienced rape or incest, who has an ectopic pregnancy, who is carrying a fetus with severe abnormalities, who has serious health risks for herself, or for any other personal reason should be forced to carry a pregnancy to term.
It’s time to enlarge the Supreme Court!
Kathleen Moses
Round Pond
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.