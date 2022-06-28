SOUTH PORTLAND – Donn E. Mathews, 81, of South Portland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Oct. 26, 1940, in Portland, the son of Don W. and Edna (Green) Mathews.Donn married Roberta Hueston on Nov. 6, 1976, in Gorham. He was employed by the City of Portland Parks Department as Public Works Supervisor, retiring after 42 years of service.Donn is survived by his wife of 45 years, Roberta E. (Hueston) Mathews; his sister, Judith Peters of Eastport; several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.

