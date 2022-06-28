The 317 Main Community Music Center in Yarmouth raised $8,600 as of June 28 towards its goal of $15,000 in 15 days by June 30, according to Lisa Frates of 317 Main.

The donations will help fund the music center’s Partnership Program, which works with schools and nonprofits to help make music education accessible, retain teaching artists and fund new programs.

317 Main is also in the midst of a major construction project to add new classrooms and a performance space at 317 Main St. that is slated to be complete by December. The Horizon Foundation has funded $17,500 towards the solar panels that have just been installed, Frates said, and the contractor, Revision Energy, has also provided a discount towards the $84,000 project.

