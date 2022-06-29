The Center for Grieving Children, a nonprofit organization that provides peer support services for grieving children, teens and families of Maine, announced a fundraising soiree on July 19 at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre to celebrate the start of its 35th anniversary year.

The event will begin with a cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m. that features hors d’oeuvres from Blue Elephant and a curated silent auction of local goodies and experiences from businesses and artisans across southern Maine. Following the main program, during which the center will officially kick off its 35th year of providing grief support services at no cost to Maine families, there will be dancing and live music featuring the Don Campbell Band, sponsored by Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution.

The Don Campbell Band has earned accolades such as Grand Prize winner at Nashville’s Grand Ol’ Opry and six-time winner of the title “Maine’s Best Singer-Songwriter” from Maine Sunday Telegram’s annual readers’ poll.

“We’re excited to be gathering with close friends and supporters of the center for a fun and inspiring evening to celebrate this remarkable milestone,” said Mike Wilson, vice board president of the Center for Grieving Children, in an email. “Thanks to the support of our generous community, the center can continue to provide impactful services to children, teens and adults in Maine at no cost.”

Tickets for the event are limited, and all proceeds will go toward ensuring that children and families have a safe, loving place to grieve together and grow in hope and resiliency. All are welcome. To RSVP and purchase tickets for the event, visit https://bit.ly/3MNq1yV.

The center also announced the event sponsors who helped make the celebration possible:

Advertisement

Host Sponsor: Vinegar Hill Music Theatre;

Music Sponsor: Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution;

Garden Sponsors: Acadia Benefits, Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Patrons Oxford Insurance;

Program Sponsors: Atlantic Federal Credit Union, Bergen & Parkinson, Haley’s Metal Shop, Weinstein, Lovell, & Ordway, P.A., and Hull Law Office, LLC.

The event is also made possible by the support of the center’s corporate partners, including:

Corporate Luminaries: IDEXX Foundation, SHP Management Corp, and WEX;

Advertisement

Corporate Leaders: Tramuto Porter Foundation and the Thomas Agency;

Corporate Hearts: Jim Godbout Plumbing & Heating, General Dynamics – Bath Iron Works, the Maine Celtics, MaineHealth, Martin’s Point Health Care, and Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution;

Impact Partners: David Banks Real Estate, Gorham Savings Bank, and Patrons Oxford Insurance;

Corporate Partners: New England Cancer Specialists, Strategic Media, Spectrum HealthCare Partners, and Kennebunk Savings Bank;

For a list of the center’s partners, visit www.cgcmaine.org.

Every tattoo has a story

Advertisement

On Sunday, July 11, South Congregational Church will host a blessing for body art stories.

Participants are encouraged to visit anytime between 11:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The church will ask participants to share what is significant about their ink and will bless the individual, the story and the ink.

South Congregational Church is located at 2 North St. in Kennebunkport. The sanctuary is on the second floor. According to a June 22 news release, the church can bless most tattoos and all people. For more information, email [email protected]

Bubble Party planned at Kennebunk Free Library

Join Kennebunk Free Library for some soapy fun outside the library on July 11 at 10 a.m. Make bubbles of all sizes and then make them pop. The program will be in place of the regularly scheduled outdoor story time. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held on Aug. 1 and story time indoors on July 11.

The Bubble Party is part of Oceans of Possibilities, the library’s Summer Reading Program.

Advertisement

Community Yard Sale is scheduled for Aug. 6

Kennebunk Free Library is hosting a Community Yard Sale on its lawn on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shoppers will find an array of items from local artists and community garages.

Vendors can rent 10’x10’ spaces for $35 and 30”x72” folding tables are also available to rent for an additional $15. A clean-up deposit of $25 is required and will be returned at the conclusion of the event. Vendors receive prime visibility on Main Street, free advertising and all for a small donation to benefit the library.

Applications and fees are due by Monday, Aug. 1. Spots are limited. Applications and additional information can be picked up at the library or found on the website. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

The Dragon Hunter and Treasure Seekers Guild

Kennebunk Free Library will host a Dungeons and Dragons meetings on July 11, 18 and 25 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. The sessions are open to new and experienced players.

Advertisement

Participants are welcome to bring in a character from a previous game, to make a new one, or to use one of the pre-made characters provided in the starter set. All other supplies will be provided, just bring an imagination. The event is free, wheelchair

accessible, and open to teens ages 10 and up. New players are encouraged to join in on the adventure.

For more information, see Miss Emmaline downstairs in the children’s room, or call at 207-985-2173.

Outdoor story time scheduled

n select days in July at 10 a.m., story times will be held outside Kennebunk Free Library near the faerie garden. Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket or towel to sit on, and don’t forget sunscreen. In the event of rain or inclement weather, story time will be held indoors. The location of story time will be announced by 8 a.m. on the morning of story time, and will be shared on the library’s Facebook page and website.

On some days in July, in place of story time, there will be special events. On Monday, July 11 at 10 a.m., the library will host a Bubble Party. On Monday, July 18 at 10 a.m., Maureen Lee will read her book, “A Puppy in Maine: Toby’s Sea Storm Treasure.” Upcoming story time dates include:

· Tuesday, July 5

Advertisement

· July 11: Bubble Party

· July 18: Special story time with Maureen Lee

· Monday, July 25

Masks are required when attending library programs. The events are free and wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 985-2173.

Maine musicians plan benefit concert to address gun violence

Four bands will perform a benefit concert at Atlantic Hall in Cape Porpoise on July 14 from 6 to 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

According to a June 20 news release, all proceeds of the show will benefit Sandy Hook Promise, a 501C3 organization dedicated to protecting children from gun violence.

“As we continue to suffer the horrors of gun violence in our schools, it’s crucial for all of us to do what we can to get involved, raise our voices, and work together as good citizens to protect our children,” said event organizer Paul Lachance in an email. “We wanted to organize a positive night of music and community to support the important work of Sandy Hook Promise, an organization founded in response to the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, dedicated to protecting children from gun violence.”

The night of music, community, and action is open to all ages for a suggested donation of $15 for adults and $5 for students. The original-music bands/artists to perform include The Sock Puppets, Universal Favorites featuring Sara Cox, Lila Schrock and Zonkey. For more information, email Lachance at [email protected]

Model of Positive Living Award nominees wanted

The Center is seeking nominations for its eighth annual Model of Positive Living Award.

According to a June 16 news release from The Center, “The Model of Positive Living Award is given to a community member who is 50 or older who makes a difference in the lives of others through kind gestures, volunteerism and a can-do attitude. We are looking for folks who live their lives with vitality and compassion. We’re confident you know someone who has demonstrated these inspiring traits. Help us recognize their impact and influence.”

Advertisement

For a nomination form, visit The Center website. Deadline to nominate is Aug. 1. To make a submission, call or email The Center at 207-967-8514 or email [email protected] The award will be announced by The Center in September.

Southern Maine Community College releases spring dean’s list

Southern Maine Community College announced that more than 1,000 students made the 2022 spring semester dean’s list. They include:

Arundel: Vernon Barth, Ares Bourque, Ethan Jellison, Lilly Shaw and Emily Vallee.

Biddeford: Jehan Abdulsalam, Nadine Abibi, Warda Abukar, Ayat Alrammahi, Tayler Baker, Tianna Balzano, Arianna Bassitt, Timothy Brown, Brielle Eon, Anthony Gendron, Thomas Golden, Lydia Gordon, Helana Griffith, Ray Intwari, Lelo Jaime, Mbele Kiatoko, Taylor Lambert, Matthew Lamoureux, Phoebe Letourneau, Priscila Luvumbua, Mamedkuli Mamedov, Joshua McCauley, Abigayle Michaud, Abby Morabito, Grace Nadeau, Kayla Noyes, Landry Nshimirumukiza, Kirsten Page, Jacob Rudolph, Jaime Schwarz-McLain, Galina Sinelnik, Gloriya Sinelnik, Andrew Tran, Woodmica Walker and Laura Zombo.

Kennebunk: Sean Brimigion, Carlyn Davis, Toby Dunne, Bronwyn Farrington, Benjamin Glanton, Gabriella Harrison, Cody Jewett, Lucas Marquis, Ethan Paino, Mark Porter, Skye Snowwalker, Olivia Tardiff and Kennedy Webber.

Advertisement

Kennebunkport: Molly Hutchins, Nick Largey, Julie Lavery, Jamie Ramsey, Traci Thompson and Calen Williams.

Chalk the Port seeks artists

Kennebunkport is inviting local artists to show off their talent and is asking them to register by Aug. 24 for Chalk the Port.

The Chalk the Port event returns Sept. 23-24 after a two-year hiatus; local artists participate starting at 8 a.m. on Sept. 24 and finishing up by 5 p.m. that day, creating pieces that celebrate the theme, “Kennebunkport: Past, Present, and Future.”

The free, family-friendly event takes place at the Recreation Complex at 20 Recreation Way, near Consolidated School.

“The first 10 qualifying local artists selected will be awarded a $100 stipend, to show the community’s appreciation for the talent right here in our own backyard,” said Town Manager Laurie Smith in an email.

To register, complete the application at www.chalktheport.com by Aug. 24.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: