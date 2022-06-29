The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office needs to do more to protect future victims of domestic violence. Reading the article about the tragic passing of Nicole Mokeme had me very confused when I learned about murder suspect Ray Lester’s criminal history.

This is a man who had been arrested and charged with domestic violence assault several times, along with other violent crimes. It seems to be that he never received what I would call an actual sentence. There doesn’t seem to be any mention of domestic violence classes or anger management groups. There was never a fine of more than $300, and, as stated in the article, the longest time he ever was actually in jail was less than a month.

How are we failing so badly? I have heard of people convicted of operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol getting 30 days in jail plus a way heftier fine, closer to $1,000. What was going on in the Cumberland County D.A.’s office? Not to mention, a lot of this took place during LePage‘s term as governor, and he always boasted that he was tough on domestic violence.

An amazing woman is now deceased, apparently because of this man, and it didn’t have to happen. We are failing women, and we are failing victims of domestic violence. If Ray Lester is, in fact, caught, I hope he never sees the outside of prison walls.

Sarah Geores

Portland

