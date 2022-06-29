Thanks to SCOTUS, gun owners have more rights than women

Why this Supreme Court has proclaimed that individual states (New York) can not limit the rights of gun owners by clearing the way for anyone to openly carry a gun but then says that states can control a woman’s right to health choices is extremely hypocritical and disgusting. It gives gun owners with deadly weapons more rights than a girl or a woman who may have been raped. In some states, the rapist has fewer consequences than the person raped. SCOTUS claims this is because gun rights are clarified by the Constitution but abortion rights are not mentioned. Any intelligent person would recognize the hypocrisy in that thinking. Women are not mentioned in the Constitution and did not even have the right to vote when the Constitution was written. Will we lose that right as well? Will slavery and segregation be declared legal again? Which of our other hard-fought rights will fall to the totalitarian, right-wing (supposedly non-partisan) Supreme Court?

Barb Osen,

Orr’s Island

Jan. 6 hearings about establishing facts

In his op-ed piece on June 22 (“Jan. 6 public hearings aren’t changing minds”), Carl Golden thinks the ongoing gathering of evidence into the events of the January 6 insurrection is unlikely to change the fall election results. I suspect he is right, but he misses the major goal of the process: establishing facts.

Currently, an embarrassing percentage of Republicans cling to Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen, and that he, Trump, is actually the legitimate President. That claim is a lie and hundreds of rumors of supposed electoral malfeasance, bruited about in support of his claim, were evaluated and found to be baseless. Trump was told this by his Attorney General Barr, as well as by a number of his more courageous Republican staffers. He chose, instead, to listen to the more dulcet advice of lawyers Rudy G. and John Eastman, neither of whom had a fact-based coherent legal argument to support overturning the election.

Advertisement

As the hearings progress and first-hand testimony accumulates, the election deniers will be increasingly hard-pressed to find any safe and sane rationale for their beliefs. Up until the hearings, they have practiced “ignorantia affectata”: they have cultivated a self-serving ignorance of the facts in order to be able to “sincerely” defend their beliefs and actions. The falsehoods necessary to support this house of cards are being stripped away.

For me, the Committee’s laying out of the facts is sufficient, in and of itself. If it has no impact on the upcoming election, so be it—we get the government we deserve. It is a bonus to have presented before us the stark contrast between honorable and dishonorable Republicans when relating to the Oath of Office—AZ House Speaker Rusty Bowers versus Donald Trump.

For those continuing to deny the 2020 election results, I leave you with the words of the 19th century biologist Thomas Huxley: “God give me the strength to face a fact though it slay me”.

Steven Zimmerman,

Topsham

Rooks unfairly picked out Israel

I usually enjoy reading your editorial page columnists, including Douglas Rooks. They are all informative, incisive and sometimes even erudite. I was impressed with Mr. Rooks’ recent piece discussing a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, Carson v. Makin, up until he was nearly done (The Maine Idea: “Religion’s ‘free exercise’ could boomerang, in Maine and nation,” June 23). He then cautions that weakening the First Amendment’s separation of church and state could have the “unfortunate” effect of formally making this a “Christian nation”, … “with grave consequences, as we see now in nations as different as India and Israel.”

Advertisement

I found it singularly inappropriate and bizarre that Mr. Rooks referenced the tiny country of Israel, even comparing it with India, a country of almost a billion people, to make his point. Unlike any other country, Israel’s formal Jewish identity is a direct consequence of centuries of religious intolerance by nearly every prominent Christian and Muslim country over the last two millenia, some democratic (including Germany), some communist, others theocratic. Genocide, ostracism, persecution and every kind of repression were inflicted on the “wandering Jew” until the U.N. finally granted safe haven to survivors of the Holocaust and their co-religionists in their ancient Biblical homeland, where Jews have continuously resided since Abraham and Sarah settled there 3,500 years ago.

Today, over 9 million people live in Israel, including roughly 2 million Muslim Arabs. They are all citizens, with equal voting rights and representation in the country’s legislature (Kenneset) and on its Supreme Court. Its entire citizenry is one of the world’s best educated, enjoying free and universal public education. Israel is recognized as “the start up nation,” due to its incredibly creative and productive people, including frequent medical and scientific advances. Israel is also one of the first countries on earth to provide emergency relief anywhere in the world where humanitarian disasters occur. Persistent violent religious conflict in Israel results not from Israel’s hostility to Islam, but from the Palestinians’ stubborn refusal to recognize Israel’s right to exist, and their virulent antisemitism, funded and promoted by Iran and other hostile regional countries.

Jews and other religious minorities are either banned from, or cannot safely live in many if not most Muslim countries of the Middle East. About 700,000 resident Jews were expelled from these countries when Israel was founded. China, with over a billion people, cannot seem to allow people of religions it opposes to live in peace. Why didn’t Mr. Rooks refer to one of these numerous cesspools of intolerance to make his point, instead of choosing to pick on Israel?

Maurice Libner,

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: