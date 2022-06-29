Baker Mayfield left the door open a crack when it came to possibly playing for the Cleveland Browns in 2022.

Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner while with the Oklahoma Sooners, ran his football camp on Tuesday in Norman, Oklahoma. Afterward, he was asked about being estranged from the Browns – the team he started for from the third game of 2018 through 2021.

“I think it’s pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on,” Mayfield said. “I’m thankful for my four years in Cleveland. There were a lot of ups and downs and a ton of learning experiences I’ll forever keep with me – teammates and friends and relationships I’ll have for a lifetime.”

But Mayfield did not completely close the door on a possible return.

“I think for that to happen, there would have to be some reaching out, but we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides,” Mayfield said.

As it stands now, with Deshaun Watson possibly facing a year-long suspension from the NFL because of unsavory allegations from 24 massage therapists accusing Watson of sexual misconduct, the Browns are looking at playing the entire season with Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback. Josh Dobbs, with 17 career pass attempts, would be Brissett’s backup.

Advertisement

That is, unless, Mayfield shows up for the start of training camp July 27 “feeling dangerous,” as Mayfield once said. Mayfield did not participate in the Browns’ voluntary offseason program or mandatory minicamp.

Mayfield was 6-8 as a starter last season while throwing 17 touchdowns passes and 13 interceptions. Mayfield underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder on Jan. 19.

• The NFL and Deshaun Watson’s legal team presented their arguments before a disciplinary officer for a second day Wednesday, with both sides holding firm as the hearing is scheduled to continue in Delaware on Thursday.

The league is insisting on an indefinite suspension and Watson’s side is arguing there’s no basis for a punishment that significant, two people in attendance told The Associated Press. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the hearing isn’t public.

Former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association, is tasked with determining whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.

If either the union or league appeals Robinson’s decision, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee “will issue a written decision that will constitute full, final and complete disposition of the dispute,” per terms of Article 46 in the collective bargaining agreement.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous