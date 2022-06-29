Dylan Turner of Leaf Labs hopes to have recreational-use marijuana growing at the former Stanley Black and Decker tool plant at the Gorham Industrial Park by early next year.

Leaf Labs currently operates a medical marijuana growing facility in Sanford and the Gorham site fits into its expansion plans, Turner said.

“We were looking at the Southern Maine area,” he said, when the large facility in Gorham cropped up. At maximum capacity, the building has room to grow 4,000 plants.

Turner received a license for the new venture last month, joining a total of 27 marijuana grower licensees in town, according to Economic Development Director Kevin Jensen. Six of those licenses are for adult-use growers and the remainder are for medical marijuana facilities.

In comparison, Auburn has 14 licensed and active adult-use marijuana growing facilities; South Portland, 6; Scarborough, 1; Waterville, 2; and Windham, 3, according to Matt Grondin, director of media & stakeholder relations at the state’s office of Cannabis Policy Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

Gorham does not allow retail sales of marijuana. Leaf Labs is looking to market its products at retail facilities elsewhere in the state. It will sell packages in various sizes, including one-eighth of an ounce and pre-made marijuana cigarettes.

Leaf Labs will employ 40 to 45 employees in Gorham, including office and compliance help along with trimmers and packagers, Turner said. It has three employees in Sanford and plans to continue that operation.

The 8.3-acre Gorham at 37 Bartlett Road site is owned by Sligo Partners, according to the town. The 46,195-square-foot building was built in 1985.

PATCO of Sanford is remodeling the building’s interior for cultivation areas, Turner said.

Stanley Black and Decker closed its Gorham plant in 2021 costing 96 employees their jobs. The plant produced tap and die sets under the IRWIN and Mac Tools brand.

Leaf Labs owns property at Olde Canal Way in Gorham and is keeping it as another option for future expansion.

