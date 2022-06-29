The 23rd annual Duck Race will be held in Bridgton Monday, July 4.
Rotarians Jessica Putnam, left, and Carol Madsen sell tickets for the 23rd Annual Duck Race slated for 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 4, in Bridgton. Prizes range from $100-$500. Proceeds from the sales of tickets, which are $5 each or five for $20, will benefit Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary projects and are available at locations around town and from any Rotarian. The race takes place at Stevens Brook Bridge on Main Street. For more Bridgton news, see page XX. Contributed / Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary