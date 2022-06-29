The University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy will remain in his position for at least two more weeks, but his long-term job security is unknown.

The executive committee of the system’s board of trustees voted Wednesday to extend Malloy’s three-year contract, which was initially set to expire Thursday. Board of Trustees Chair Trish Reilly had announced at a meeting with the Maine Legislature’s Education and Cultural Affairs Committee earlier this month that she and Malloy had come to a “mutual agreement” to extend the contract until the Trustees’ next board meeting, July 11. It is expected that the Board will decide at that meeting whether to renew Malloy’s contract for a longer period of time. Malloy ‘s annual salary is $350,000 and he will make $10,000 dollars during the short-term contract extension.

Malloy has faced severe criticism over the past few months, including calls to resign and no-confidence votes from faculty, students and legislators.

The outcry of frustration with Malloy and the way he has run the system since he took charge in 2019 followed a botched search for a new president to lead the system’s Augusta campus. Malloy and the chair of the Augusta presidential search committee, Sven Bartholomew, failed to disclose to the full search committee that candidate Michael Laliberte had received multiple votes of no confidence in his leadership at his prior institution. Laliberte was hired but ultimately withdrew amid criticism of the search process. The fumble comes at a steep price for the system, which agreed to pay Laliberte up to $705,000 over the next three years.

Although the presidential search triggered the vocal opposition to Malloy, complaints from faculty and others are focused on a much wider range of issues from communication style to faculty retrenchments.

Faculty have said they are frustrated with a lack of transparency from Malloy and a disregard for faculty input. They have also questioned and criticized the system’s consolidation of its seven universities under Malloy through unified accreditation, which transfers certain governance and oversight powers from the individual schools to the system. While the system has said unified accreditation will help cut management costs and make it easier to share resources and programs across schools, faculty worry that their universities will be stripped of their autonomy, have programs cut and that more faculty positions will be cut.

Faculty from three campuses — Southern Maine, Augusta and Farmington — have cast votes of no confidence in Malloy since information about Laliberte came to light in May. Faculty at the four other schools have expressed their support of those votes.

