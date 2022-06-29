CLINTON — A 1-year-old child was in critical condition at a Portland hospital after apparently falling into a plastic storage bin outside the boy’s home that had filled with rainwater, authorities said Wednesday.

Clinton police received a report about 7 p.m. Tuesday of a child in a backyard pool and a responding officer then learned the boy was found in the bin, police Chief Stanley “Rusty” Bell said.

A preliminary investigation determined the child either fell or somehow toppled into the bin and was unable to get out, Bell said.

The responding officer arrived at the home on Elwood Drive just minutes after the call and began CPR, he said. First responders arrived at the scene and the officer left with the ambulance, continuing CPR. The child was taken to a hospital and then taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The boy was listed as critical Tuesday night and Bell said he was not able to get an update from Maine Medical on the child’s status Wednesday.

Because of the young age of the child, Maine State Police will be the primary investigators in the incident, Bell said.

Elwood Drive is off Hinckley Road northwest of the town center.

