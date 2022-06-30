City Theater in Biddeford closes it’s 2021-22 season with the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Show” running July 22 through Aug. 7. The book, music and lyrics are by Richard O’Brien. The 1973 musical that became a movie and started nonstop cultural phenomenon. “The Rocky Horror Show” is a deliberately kitschy rock ‘n’ roll sci-fi gothic musical that is more fun than ever.

It was a dark and stormy night when sweethearts Brad Majors and Janet Wiess set out to meet their old college professor, Dr, Scott. They get stuck with a flat tire and seek shelter over at the Frankenstein Place. Little did they know that the mansion is inhabited by alien transsexuals from the planet Transylvania: the devilishly charming transvestite Dr. Frank N. Furter and his minions Riff Raff, Magenta and Columbia. Dr. Frank N. Furter is in the midst of one of his maniacal experiments, the creation of a muscular man named Rocky. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including, Eddie, a rocking biker and Frank N. Furter’s phantom guests.

The cast includes City Theater favorites Caleb Lacy as the narrator, Brie Roche as Janet, Brian McAloon as Dr. Scott, Schuyler White as Riff Raff, Joanna Clarke as Magenta, and Briana Chu as Columbia. New to the City Theater are: Derek Kingsley as Frank N.Furter, Zimra Winters as Brad, Bo Harris as Rocky, and Taylor Gervais as Eddie. The phantom ensemble is made up of: Jane Clifford, Sean Farrelly, Taylor Gervais, Christina Gove, Brian Philip Harris, Sophia Hines, KeYana Reid, Tori Stackpole, Ann Williams.

Audience participation has been a long tradition with Rocky Horror fans. Lots of people like to dress like the characters. Please do. City Theater is an historic building, rules for those who want to be part of the action include: nNo meat, no water, and no fire. The theater will supply prop bags for those who wish to purchase them.

Friday nights: Prop bags will be available for purchase. Callbacks for sure. Saturday nights: Smaller prop bags will be available. Seriously, we do not have time to clean up before the Sunday matinee. Callbacks for sure. Sunday matinees: Come watch the show. No props. Callbacks will not be encouraged.

The 2021 –2022 City Theater Season which includes “The Rocky Horror Show” is presented through the generous sponsorship and support of season sponsors: Pizza by Alex, Jim Godbout Plumbing and Heating, Stoner & Co, The Lincoln, Pension Professionals and our show sponsors: The City of Biddeford, Biddeford Savings Bank, Run Of The Mill and Pratt Abbot.

“The Rocky Horror Show” runs July 22 through Aug. 7, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. (Note, there is no performance Sunday, July 24) Tickets are $25 (including fees) and are available at www.citytheater.org/buytickets or 207-282-0849.

