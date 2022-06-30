Southern Maine Community College announced that more than 1,000 students made the 2022 spring semester dean’s list. They include:

Cape Elizabeth: Nora An, Simon Britt, Molly Dall, Kiana Fuller, Audra Gore, Hirruy Hagos, Isaac Hayes, Rosemary Hoover, Benjamin Ingalls, Lucy Keniston, Mike Moran, Brooke Pidhajecky, Sean Roberson, Osman Villalta Castillo and Georgia Wood.

Old Orchard Beach: Hayley Ruoss, Walter Dudich, Burcin Erdem, Ebenezer Kwarteng, Jasmine Lach, Isabella Russo, Cailean Schecter, Ange Uwera Ndayisabye, Kaya Watkins and Sam Willsey.

Saco: Joseph Agostino, Zackary Bartlett, Amelia Baxter, Demi Beaulieu, Chloe Braun, Dadrian Brown, Annette Cardullo, Charlotte Casbay, Jennifer Chau, Deanna Curit, Hannah Dawdy, Tiffany DeMartino, Katie Donovan, Derek Douville, Kris Gendron, Vanessa Guerrette, Sarah Hardin, Nicole Henry, Mike Higgins, Haley Hodgdon, Delaney Jenkins, Timothy Larsen, Marcus Leo, Paul Martin, KayJay McCarron, Ngombe Muabi, Richard Nadel, Daniel Nemitz, Liliana Palmer, Hayden Pomerleau, Rachel Poulin, Jack Pyzynski, Anna Reese, Ian Regan, Joseph Reny, Allisen Risinger, Riley Thibault, Maxwell Vickery, William Watt, Vincent Wittbecker, Sam Workman, Deiby Kaki Wu Lee and Deixi Wu Lee.

Scarborough: Caden Angell, Sean Arsenault, Brandon Baizley, Cory Baker, Sabrina Blackie, Andrew Bolduc, Aidan Bradley, Kayla Byrd, Molly Carter, Faye Cullivan, Arielle D’Haiti, Nick Dehler, Joel Domas, Olivia Filleul, Cooper Formant, Meghan Gilchrist, Meghan Henderson, Charlotte Jacobs, Michael Jefferds, Jennifer Jolicoeur, Ben Joys, Joseph Kabaso, Nick Kennett, Reilly Martin, Tobin Moore, Madelyne Morgan, Kaylee Mutrie, Demitria Nixon, Jacob Ouellette, Sam Patch, Emylee Porter, Risa Sanders, Emma Scholz, Kelcie Siler, Jennifer Simoneau, Christine Small, Alison Smith, Brandon Stocker, Alexia Vyas, Liberty Vyas, Emma Whipkey, Colby Whitaker, Timothy Wickham and Shawna Cochran.

South Portland: Dustin Daws, Awo Ahmed, Kendra Alexander, Jenna Ball, Alex Bambile, Jonathan Bangs, Nolan Bartlett, Masso Beauvais, Julia Brahms, Liam Brown, Austin Cantara, Suwigya Chaudhary, Amber Cho, Taylor Clement, Kathleen Conley, Michala Cox, Rin Cox, Brian Determan, Zach Dobson, Zander Donegan, Brianna Drew, Timothy Dubois, Gunner Durgin, Aaron Fannoh, Jesse Feeney, Malory Ferguson, Zach Frank, Jen Gerfin, Brady Giesecke, Miranda Gleason, Robert Graff, Liz Green, Sara Groshens, Jenn Gross, Kaia Hallett-Brown, Andi Hammond, Ashley Harris, Mitchell Haverley, Rachel Haynes, Charles Hayward, Ariel Hood, Diego Howard, Moise Kalonji, Cory LaFond, Iza LoBue, Cameron Lusardi, Manika Matungulu, Skye McCann, Sabryna Montminy, Sam Morrill, Becky Morse, Laney Murray, Ross Myers, Margaret Nason, Daniel Ndele, Justin Olango, Naomi Padberg, Morgan Pasquali, Johnny Pearson, DeShawn Pheng-Bresette, Caroline Philbrook, Dillan Ray-Bolduc, Joseph Ripley, Liam Robertson, Isabella Santeramo, Justin Saulle, Emily Savage, Hope Silver, Marygold Silver, Kelly Slechta, Britney Small, Olivia Smith, Dolly Letters Stanger, James Stockwell, Beth Stone-Grannell, Stephanie Taylor, Christopher Trimmer, Sarah Trinward, Sedona Ungaro, Delphine Uwingabire, Tianna Wilcox, Olivia Will, Jess Wolfe, Angelique Wooldridge and Michael Yatta.

Blood and platelet donors needed

As summer officially begins and people gather for holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross, in a June 22 news release, reminds communities that patients are counting now on the generosity of blood and platelet donors, especially around the Fourth of July.

According to the Red Cross, it sees about a 21 percent decline in blood and platelet donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day. When blood donations drop, so does the blood supply, making it extremely challenging to ensure blood is available when hospitals need it.

By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you for helping, all those who come to give June 30 through July 10 will receive a Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.

SMCC names new communications director

Southern Maine Community College, in a June 27 news release, announced the hiring of Jeff Schools as its new director of communications.

According to the college, “Schools is a seasoned digital media director with years of experience as a newsroom manager, leading the digital content team at the local NBC affiliate, News Center Maine. During his time at News Center Maine, Jeff helped continually grow the station’s digital presence through content creation, social media, and live streaming.”

As a seasoned communications expert with ties to the media and a diverse range of populations, Schools connections and knowledge will greatly benefit Southern Maine Community College,” said SMCC President Joe Cassidy in an email. “We know Jeff will serve as an expert communicator in sharing our stories of success and the opportunities that SMCC provides to transform the lives of individuals and communities through education and training.”

Schools produced and directed the SeaWolves’ live streaming game broadcasts, said he’s excited to expand his role and to serve as a liaison for the college.

“I have been involved with SMCC for nearly 10 years and have a tremendous amount of respect for the institution,” Schools said in the email. “Having grown up in South Portland and being tied to the community, I couldn’t think of a better fit. I am eager for what the future holds.”

Church plans rummage sale and hot dog lunch

The First Congregation Church of Scarborough will hold its annual rummage sale on Saturday July 9, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Parish Hall at 167 Black Point Road.

The event is open to the public. The sale will offer household and kitchen items, craft materials, sporting equipment, toys, office supplies, books, puzzles and small furniture and appliances.

New this year will be a hot dog lunch offered to shoppers and volunteers at the fair.

For more information or to arrange a donation to the sale, call the church office at 207-883-2342.

Chamber of Commerce plans movie nights

The South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce announced plans for special outdoor movie events on the following dates:

Tuesday, July 19, Bug Light Park: “The Croods: A New Age”

Tuesday, July 26, Bug Light Park: “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Tuesday, Aug 2, Redbank Community Field: “Encanto”

Movies will start at sunset (about 8 p.m.). The Chamber recommends arriving earlier for parking and to claim a spot and get food. The events are free and no registration is required. Limited parking is available onsite. Near Bug Light, additional parking will be available at the Southern Maine Community College parking lot.

The Chamber invites the community for “food, beverage and family fun.”

The South Portland Human Rights Commission will also provide an educational component to the “Encanto” screening at Redbank. In addition to South Portland Parks & Recreation, sponsors are Northern Light Mercy Hospital, Texas Instruments, Pape Chevrolet, Gorrill Palmer, city of South Portland, AFC Urgent Care, Town and Country FCU and Global Partners.

