BROOKSVILLE — A Maine superfund mining site is receiving $21 million in Environmental Protection Agency funding to expedite contamination cleanup efforts.

The Callahan Mine superfund site in Brooksville originally received $9 million from the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill passed in November last year, but an additional $12 million has now been approved to address the contamination at the site, the EPA said in a statement Tuesday.

“It’s a priority for EPA to get this site off the Superfund backlog list. Cleaning up this site is key for the Brooksville community to develop alternatives for potential future uses in this area,” New England’s EPA director David Cash said in the statement.

Brooksville site has been on a priority list for the EPA since 2002 and has been waiting for funding since the current cleanup phase in 2019. The funding is a part of a larger plan the agency has to help cleanup superfund sites in communities across the country.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous