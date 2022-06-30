Raffle for local artist’s work benefits Village Alliance

An original acrylic painting by Gorham artist Tim Sposato called “View of the Village” is being raffled off to benefit Gorham Village Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the economic, cultural and community climate in Gorham Village.

Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and can be purchased at gorham-village-alliance.square.site. The drawing is Friday, July 8.

Fireworks ordinance

A permit is required to set off fireworks in Gorham, but only from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 3, and noon to 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Permits can be found at burningpermit.com and more information about the ordinance at gorham-me.org.

Holiday closures

Gorham Municipal Center, administrative offices and Baxter Memorial Library will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

Trash will not be collected Monday; garbage on that route will be collected Tuesday. During the week of July 4, trash on all other regular collection days will be picked up the following business day; see gorham-me.org.

Little Falls food trucks

Food trucks will be rolling into the Little Falls Recreation Area at 664 Gray Road from 4-8 p.m. every Thursday.

The rotation will include Fred’s Fried Dough, Mow’s Munchies, Top It Ice Cream, Cheese The Day, Maine Maple Creemee and Ironclad Eats.

Concert scheduled

JC and the Aces will give a free performance from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, on the lawn at the gazebo in front of the municipal center at 75 South St. as part of a summer concert series.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported July 5, 1972, that Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Rines were honored on June 24 by family on their 50th wedding anniversary. A buffet luncheon with lobster salad, cake and punch was served.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported June 16 that the U.S. public debt was $30,436,640,164,627.79.

