SOUTH PORTLAND — Hope Acts and Solo Cucina Market in South Portland partnered June 27 to host an open house with food tastings and gift cards for new Mainers.

Stone Coast Fund Services was the sponsor.

“There is something beautiful about food,” said Jesse Bania, co-owner of Solo Cucina Market. “It’s a universal language. Food allows us to cross-cultural boundaries. It is easy and pleasant. The world is interconnected by food – it is a way to begin to build common ground. We are happy to invite people to our space to enjoy food.”

The event took place at Solo Cucina Market in South Portland. Over 200 asylum-seeking families attended the event. Twelve countries were represented, including Burundi, Gabon, Ghana, Nigeria, Guinea Bissau, Cameroon, Togo, Rwanda, Afghanistan, DRC, Angola. A total of 94 shoppers representing a total of 336 family members.

Jess Bania of Solo Cucina Market/Solo Italiano Restaurant and his friend from Stone Coast Fund Services wanted to do an event through food because they are a food business to show asylum seekers and new immigrants that they are supported and welcome here. They wanted to give them an opportunity to get some unique things from their market. Hope Acts helped facilitate the event and get the word out, and provide support during the event.

Each attendee was given a $50 gift card for every family member over the age of 5. A family of one received $50, but a family of three would receive a $150 gift card. According to Stein, they gave out about $1,500 worth of gift cards.

“I was contacted by Jesse Bania during the winter,” said Martha Stein, executive director at Hope Acts. “They (Solo Cucina Market/Solo Italiano Restaurant) previously prepared many meals for hospital workers during the height of the pandemic. This year, they decided to focus on immigrants – as a way of welcoming them, but also recognizing significant food insecurity in this population.”

Hope Acts is a nonprofit that provides housing, English classes, and many other resources to asylum seekers. It hosts an open house with food tastings and gift cards for all Maine attendees. Hope Acts was founded in 2012.

“There’s a lot of people, and there’s a lot of people needing help,” said Stein. “We try to do the best we can and help them navigate through services, find housing, help them make medical appointments, whatever they need. We often help people understand forms because they get a lot of mail from the government or just a medical provider or something like that.”

Hope Acts supports immigrants’ transition to life in the Portland area and helps them achieve their goals to have a successful future. During the first two years of the pandemic, Hope Acts worked with around 200 clients, which included single people, families, and a few unaccompanied minors that are here on their own. Due to federal laws, asylum seekers must wait 150 days (about five months) after applying for asylum to apply for a work permit.

“The little food assistance that they get still doesn’t get too far, especially these days with high food prices, so that is another piece for them to highlight … ” Stein said. “They have to follow the federal laws, so what little they get from the food pantries or the assistance they receive is it. That is why this makes this event even more special.”

For more information on Hope Acts, visit https://hopeacts.org/.

