KENNEBUNK – The food truck phenomenon is continuing to expand in popularity – and with permits in hand, vendors are beginning to set up at Mark’s Garage on Main Street.

On Sunday afternoon, Trail Dogs was operating its hot dog vending cart on the lot, drawing those who enjoy a steamed Shields hot dog tucked into a steamed bun.

Soon there will be others. Mark’s Garage owner Mark Boynton said up to four mobile vendors can fit on the lot at one time on weekends, when the garage is closed. On weekdays, when the garage is open, there’s room for a couple of vendors, he said.

Mark’s Garage was formerly known as Kennebunk Sunoco, but gasoline is no longer offered on-site and the tanks have been removed.

“I was looking for something that made good use of the space, make a bit (of money), and adds to the downtown,” said Boynton. Mark’s Garage is located next to Waterhouse Center.

As well as Trail Dogs, other vendors who received their victualer’s license for the 61 Main St. location following a select board vote on June 21 were Pam & Fam Forkin’ Good Grub, and Char Wrigs Sno and Dough Adventure. Two others, Independence Food Service and Truckin’ Delicious were seeking victualer’s licenses through the board on June 28.

Trail Dogs owners Kim and Tom Lavin said they plan to be on site at weekends – both have full-time careers.

“We started the concept last spring,” said Kim of the hot dog cart. The couple went through the permitting and licensing process and set up for late-night eats at the Pilot House property in Lower Village last fall, have provided service at catered events, and was at Old Vines during Prelude in 2021.

“We want to be part of the excitement Mark has going on Main Street,” Tom Lavin told the select board during the public hearing for their victualer’s license.

Pamela Day of Pam & Fam Forkin’ Good Grub told the board she launched her food truck in Las Vegas in 2018 and has served “from there to here,” driving her 28-foot food truck to Maine in 2019, and has served food in various York County locations.

“I’m super excited to get Kennebunk going,” said Day, who offers an array of dishes, from “garbage fries,” to bacon jam grilled cheese. Day has set up in Kittery, Wells and a host of other locations.

Char Wrigs Sno and Dough Adventure will offer snow cones with an array of toppings, and fried dough, said owner Nicholas Wright.

Both Day and Wright said they hope to be open at Mark’s Garage location in early July.

Two weeks ago, three vendors serving seafood, barbecue and ice cream set up for the summer on Route 1 in Arundel, and in West Kennebunk, The Lunch Box has been offering lunch items from late morning to early afternoon from spring to fall for several years.

On Sunday, customers Jackie and Dennis Marcoux relaxed in a couple of lawn chairs under the Trail Dogs awning – out of the hot afternoon sun – and enjoyed lunch.

“They have the best hot dogs,” said Jackie.

