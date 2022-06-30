The ocean holds a lot of records in the natural world. Given its immense scale and the variation in its habitats, there is plenty of room for creatures and living things of all shapes and sizes.

The biggest animal on earth, the blue whale, which can weigh up to 400,000 pounds, reaches almost 100 feet in length and can filter out somewhere around 8,000 pounds of krill every day as they cruise through the ocean. Blue whales get a lot of attention as a result of these statistics, and for good reason, but there is another living organism in the ocean that doesn’t often get talked about and is equally, if not more impressive in its size than a blue whale — eelgrass.

Eelgrass is impressive in many ways that I was already aware of. For one, it is an ocean plant and there aren’t many of those. Most of the greenery in the ocean qualifies as algae rather than plants. These include long tendrilled seaweeds that are found along the shore as well as tiny barely visible phytoplankton that float in the water column.

They are classified as algae because they don’t have roots and they don’t have what are called vascular systems that plants use to circulate nutrients throughout their tissues. Eelgrass, on the other hand, has both roots and a vascular system, among its other plant-y characteristics.

Along the Maine coast, eelgrass (Zostera marina) grows in shallow waters in the intertidal no deeper than where the tops of its blades can still reach up to the sunlight. It creates an amazing ecosystem for tiny fish and other marine animals that can hide among its many blades.

It contributes oxygen to the water as well, enriching the environment for the other living things around it. In addition, its roots help to hold together the ocean floor and stabilize some of the otherwise floating bits in the water, making the water clearer and brighter as well as preventing erosion of the shoreline.

This is already an impressive resume for a marine species. But, I recently learned that eelgrass is also the largest plant on earth! For blades that are barely wider than the tip of a long fingernail, this seems hard to believe. It is the roots, however, that connect all of these blades. The fact that the grass can reproduce by cloning itself means that what looks like one blade of eelgrass is actually just a tiny part of a giant plant that can stretch out to include miles of eelgrass, creating a vast meadow.

Eelgrass has root parts called rhizomes that spread horizontally just beneath the soft bottom and then it sends up new shoots that grow into blades.

One particular type of eelgrass in Western Australia recently made headlines by setting a new record for the species. Poseidon’s ribbon weed (Posidonia australis), which doesn’t look too different from our Maine eelgrass, is now the world’s largest plant and possibly the world’s largest organism — plant or animal.

An eelgrass meadow in Shark Bay was found to cover an area greater than 100 miles. It is thought that this particular species’ ability to thrive by cloning may be in part due to its hybridization between two similar species. Not only is this plant giant, but it has also been doing this for ages — more than 4500 years according to scientists.

While Maine’s eelgrass meadows aren’t as large as the record-setting one in Australia, they can still be quite extensive. And, they are a critical part of our intertidal ecosystems. Perhaps now it will gain a little bit more respect due to the notoriety of its relatives. It also points to the need to protect eelgrass no matter where it lives, as it can have a major impact over a greater area than previously thought.

