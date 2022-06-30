I was inspired to write this letter after reading two separate articles on the Press Herald website: “Maine prepares for increase in out-of-state abortion seekers” (June 26) and an older piece “What abortion rights mean to me.” (May 15)

I, like millions of other Americans, am saddened by the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade and the subsequent harm that this will do to women across the United States. I am, of course, proud that Maine will continue to offer reproductive healthcare to women across the state and from other states.

I also wanted to take a minute to applaud the bravery of the women who were interviewed about what abortion means to them. To not only tell their story, but also include their name and photo is true bravery. As a man, especially a white one, I believe I have a moral imperative to support the women in my life and women in general in these tough times.

A great misstep in this country is viewing the topic of abortion and reproductive health as a “woman’s issue;” men should also stand up and support the cause. I would love to see the Press Herald run a story about the men in this state who are proud supporters of a woman’s right to choose. Let us remember, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” I will not sit by as nearly half of our country loses their rights.

Jason Allshouse

Saco

