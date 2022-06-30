OK. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. How about we ask our elected representatives in Washington, D.C., to act like adults and construct and pass an abortion bill that most voters would support? It would not cater to the extreme right, which would ban contraception, the “morning after” pill or abortions after rape or incest. It would not cater to the extreme left, which seems to think that crushing a baby’s skull when it’s being born at nine months is a “partial birth abortion” and a practicing Catholic doctor should be forced to perform abortions if asked.

Lots of models in Europe to choose from – Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom. Of course, to stop the right from banning abortions in various states, Democrats would have to back off from their position that federal and state laws don’t have to be obeyed or enforced if people don’t like them.

I guess I can dream.

Alex Frueauf

Old Orchard Beach

