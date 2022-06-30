OK. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. How about we ask our elected representatives in Washington, D.C., to act like adults and construct and pass an abortion bill that most voters would support? It would not cater to the extreme right, which would ban contraception, the “morning after” pill or abortions after rape or incest. It would not cater to the extreme left, which seems to think that crushing a baby’s skull when it’s being born at nine months is a “partial birth abortion” and a practicing Catholic doctor should be forced to perform abortions if asked.
Lots of models in Europe to choose from – Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom. Of course, to stop the right from banning abortions in various states, Democrats would have to back off from their position that federal and state laws don’t have to be obeyed or enforced if people don’t like them.
I guess I can dream.
Alex Frueauf
Old Orchard Beach
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.