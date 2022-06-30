In the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Sen. Collins said the ruling was “inconsistent” with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh had assured her. Notably absent from her statement were the words “I’m sorry” or, at least, “I made a mistake.”

Adults, especially those in positions of great responsibility, should have the humility to admit when they’re wrong. Sen. Collins’ refusal to accept any responsibility for allowing herself to be misled is childish and a disservice to the people of Maine and the countless women throughout the country who will suffer as a consequence of her error.

Sen. Collins’ first step toward fixing her mistake should be to apologize to the people most affected by it.

Matthew Cook

Wells

