Maine shouldn’t become an abortion destination

I think Maine wanting to go from Vacationland and The Way Life Should Be to becoming an abortion destination is gruesome. Here is something else to think about. There were over 63 million abortions in the U.S. since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. And we thought 1 million COVID deaths was a large number of people.



Sandra Banas,

Brunswick

Thank you, veterans

As a daughter of a conscientious objector, freedom has always been important to me. Dad fought forest fires and helped build the Hoover Dam but would not carry a gun and would not let me even use a squirt gun.

Church-going is my favorite freedom. Every Sunday I tell God thanks for not having to fear for my life while I sit in church and worship. This year I am more thankful than I have ever been in my 74 years because of the war in Ukraine. I have a roof over my head, food on my table, and no threat of bombs falling.

July Fourth, 2022, will be more meaningful. So I am saying, thank you, vets. Thank you ever so much. I am praying God’s richest blessings on you this year.

Lucy Holm Derbyshire,

Lisbon Falls

