Portland’s Office of Sustainability has added three new food-scrap collection sites to the Community Composting Program, making it more accessible to residents across the city.

The new locations were suggested by residents who responded to a recent community survey. The receptacles are also larger to ensure there’s always capacity when residents drop off food scraps, which are processed to generate electricity, fertilize hay fields and provide bedding for farm animals.

The three new sites are Brentwood Community Garden, at the end of Brentwood Street, near the Evergreen Cemetery Gate; Payson Park Community Garden, on Front Street, just beyond the Seaside Nursing Home entrance; and Fitzpatrick Stadium, in the parking lot behind King Middle School.

In addition, two existing sites have been moved to improve neighborhood accessibility – from Riverside Recycling to Riverton Community Garden, near Talbot Community School; and from Clark Street Garden to Reiche Community Center, near the Clark Street entrance.

Three other compost drop-off locations remain the same: Libbytown Community Garden, Boyd Street Garden and North Street Community Garden.

