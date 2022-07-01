AUGUSTA — The Augusta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman and four children.

Early Friday morning, Augusta police responded to an apartment on Glenridge Drive in Augusta on a report of suspicious activity. Over the course of the next 3 1/2 hours, the police log shows, a sergeant and four officers were on site at the apartment, although not all at the same time.

According to a news release issued Friday evening, the police now believe this is a missing persons case.

Missing are Mawj Al Hilfi, a 28-year-old woman; Zainab Al Hilfi, and Assent Al Hilfi, both girls, ages 9 and 8; and Mohammed Al Hilfi and Abbes Al Hilfi, both 4-year-old boys. All five are Augusta residents.

According to the news release, they were last seen around 8 p.m. Thursday.

They may be in a 2015 silver Toyota Highlander, with Maine passenger plate 3308 WS.

Augusta Deputy Police Chief Kevin Lully said police have additional information that indicates they are not vacationing.

The Augusta Police Department is asking anyone with information that will help locate them and make sure they are safe to call Augusta Police dispatch at 626-2370, ext. 0 at any time of the day or night, or call Detective Chris Guay at 207-530-2701, or Detective Derek Daley at 207-530-7867.

The Augusta Police Department also has a free Tip411 Augusta, Maine Police app, for anonymous tips.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: