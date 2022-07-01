SCARBOROUGH — The Scarborough Community Services has been conducting a Parks and Recreation Facilities Survey to help inform the direction of the future of the town’s parks.

The survey is to help shape the future of the Scarborough community. The Scarborough Community Services wants residents’ feedback to aid in recognizing the priorities for amenities, programs, and services for Scarborough parks and facilities for the next five to 10 years.

“The Town of Scarborough is conducting a comprehensive parks and facilities master plan to allow for meaningful park and recreation facility improvements,” said Operations and Facilities Manager Nicole Hall. “Community input is an important part of this process, hence the public survey.”

There are 32 questions in the survey. Questions range from satisfaction with beach facilities, parks, and athletic fields, to current usage of these offerings, amenities, and more. It also asks how important these offerings are to residents and their households and residents’ desire for future needs in a potential Community Center.

According to Scarborough Community Services Director Todd Souza, around 5,000 households in the town were mailed a postcard invitation with a QR code to complete the survey. These households were randomly selected to receive a survey request by mail in mid-May.

Since the mailing phase is complete, the survey is now open to the general public to supply feedback. Responses will be included in the final analysis and will help provide the town’s Community Services department with valuable feedback.

“The parks and facilities master plan will be developed with an eye toward the Town’s existing goals, including improving walkability and connectivity, increasing mixed uses, strengthening connections between open spaces, promoting active and healthy living, and sustaining and building a high-quality system of parks, recreation, open space, facilities, and trails,” said Souza in an earlier statement. “Survey results will create a priority blueprint for where we can improve, how to grow responsibly, and what programs and recreational opportunities our community would like to see in our Town parks. Questions center around what types of improvements residents would like to see and where priorities should be placed.”

BerryDunn is leading the project. RRC Associates did the survey and data work. Director Todd Souza said has worked closely with BerryDunn on the master plan process.

Residents can access the survey from the Town of Scarborough website. Contact the Town of Scarborough Community Services Department at https://rrcassociates.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cCPMnkZjtTZSZ94?src=2

