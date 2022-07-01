SCARBOROUGH — The Compassus hospice program serving Scarborough has earned the organization’s distinguished title of Hospice Program of the Year. The Maine program outperformed its peers throughout the country in six Pillars of Success categories including regulatory compliance, culture, quality care, service excellence, expanding access to service and fiscal responsibility.

Compassus established its Pillars of Success program to unite the company’s 200 locations across 30 states in a common service vision based on measurable goals driving each program to improve the quality of care for hospice patients.

“The Program of the Year award is a testament to the Maine program’s leadership and dedicated, hard-working team members. Despite the turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges our industry faces, the Maine team members diligently commit themselves to meeting and exceeding our rigorous quality standards and providing patients with the right care at the right time,” said Compassus CEO David Grams. “They are a shining example of the Compassus commitment to deliver personalized home-based care and meet the medical, emotional and spiritual needs of patients and families.”

“Receiving the Program of the Year award is so meaningful because it represents the impact we have on the patients and families we serve,” said Maine Area Executive of Clinical Operations Emily-Anne Garland. “Our team members support one another and care for our patients as if they were members of our own families. I see it reflected in the work we do every day. I’m incredibly proud to have the opportunity to work alongside every person on this team to serve our community.”

The Maine program serves patients and families in Cumberland and York counties. For more information about Compassus, visit compassus.com/maine.

