The Western Maine mountains are a paradise impossible to replicate. From swimming in the summer to skiing in the winter, and hiking, fishing, hunting, and cycling in between, this gorgeous region provides four seasons of fun and incomparable beauty.

Built in 2004, this property combines all the comforts of a year-round home with the feeling of a camp. The layout puts one bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor, with two beds, the second bathroom and a home office upstairs. An open concept living-kitchen-dining area is complemented by a wonderful fireplace and a sunroom facing the water. Hardwood floors are on both levels and there’s a full basement for storage.

Highlights Three-bedroom, two-bathroom, year-round home sits on 1.5 AC parcel with 200 feet of frontage on Back Pond

Peaceful and private: property abuts 10± AC of conservation land and Five Kezar Ponds Preserve (304 AC) is across the road

Outside, jump off the private dock into the pond’s crystal-clear waters and then rinse off in the outdoor shower. Back Pond is stocked annually with brook trout and, according to the non-profit Lake Environmental Association, it had the highest water quality of the five ponds when tested in 2018.

Since it sits on 1.5 acres, this property comes with tremendous privacy, but the surrounding land preserves put you even deeper in nature. It abuts 10 acres of conservation land and is across the street from the Five Kezar Ponds Reserve, another 304 acres preserved by the Greater Lovell Land Trust.

142 Five Kezar Ponds Rd. is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello, who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected].

