The Supreme Court has provided us with a new directive due to extreme right appointees who did not mind lying to get their life-term positions.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade is in opposition to majority of voters in the country. The deed has nonetheless been done, and we need to determine how to move forward. Protesting – yes, that matters; voting, yes that matters, perhaps even more. However, I do hope that, as a people, we also remember to take the best course of action given this ruling – common sense and kindness to start.

If women are forced to carry unwanted babies to term, let’s treat them with the very best of health care and ensure that adoption is a palatable option. So-called “right-to-lifers” are very vocal early on, but then when the babies are born, help is harder to find (life becomes less important, I guess). The result is that 16 percent of our precious children are living in poverty and babies of color have an even higher rate (30 percent of Black children).

The court ruling is likely to exacerbate this situation.

Abortion was never a great option, and it should never have been used as birth control. Now, for many, it will not be an option at all, so as a nation let’s reconsider our current way of doing things (and in Maine, let’s be grateful that women still have a choice!).

Regi Robnett

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: