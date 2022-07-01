Thank you to Greg Kesich for clearly outlining Susan Collins’ complicity in the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court. Now it will be a state-by-state fight for women to retain that most basic human and constitutional right to control our own bodies.

I have no sympathy for Collins’ whining that she was “misled.” This is a tragic setback for our nation but she still has an opportunity and responsibility to not only show support for women’s rights but, more importantly, to protect her female constituents, and really all her constituents Maine.

I strongly suggest that Susan Collins publicly drop her support for Paul LePage, Republican candidate for Maine governor. He does not believe that women should have autonomy over their own bodies and is strongly anti-abortion.

Judith Wentzell

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: