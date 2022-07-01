After reading Truc Huynh’s obituary and the followup articles, I felt I had to respond.

A bright, intelligent, hard working young man was lost to us and maybe it could have been prevented. In his obituary, it was noted that he wasn’t wearing a life jacket and his companion, who was wearing a PFD, survived. There have been a number of drownings so far this year that might have prevented if the person was wearing a life jacket.

I was moved to write this letter, even though I didn’t know Truc, because our community has lost such wonderful young man with so much potential.

If there’s one final lesson Truc can teach us it’s that life is precious, live it to the fullest and realize that it can be cut short while doing what you love. I hope he’s inspired more people to realize the importance of wearing a life jacket.

Kevin L. Piccone

Registered Maine Guide

Portland

