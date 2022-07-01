I cringe when reporters use the term “pro-life” to describe anti-abortion people or groups.

These folks are not pro-life in any meaningful sense, as many readers have pointed out. They are believers in forced pregnancy. They are anti-abortion, even for cases of rape, incest and likely maternal or fetal death or injury. Their cruelty in denying needed reproductive care for many reasons and circumstances is beyond imagining. The harm this will cause in limiting care for miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies and other reproductive emergencies is unfathomable.

Language is important. Let’s label this oppression what it is: anti-abortion or forced pregnancy.

Sue Stableford

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: