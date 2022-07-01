TORONTO — José Berríos stopped his three-start winless streak, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays celebrated Canada Day by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 Friday.

Playing at home on Canada’s national holiday for the first time since 2019, and dressed in special red jerseys and caps, the Blue Jays delighted a crowd of 44,445 by winning for the fourth time in five games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 3 for 3 with a solo home run and also walked. Cavan Biggio was 2 for 2 with two doubles and two walks, and also scored twice.

Seven of Toronto’s 11 hits were for extra bases.

Rays outfielder Brett Phillips pitched the eighth inning for Tampa Bay. Throwing pitches around 65 mph, Phillips retired Guerrero on a ground ball to strand Biggio’ at third following a leadoff double.

After allowing 14 earned runs over his previous two starts, Berríos was better against the Rays. The right-hander gave up two runs and eight hits in five innings to earn his first victory since June 10 at Kansas City.

Berríos (6-4) is 4-0 with a 3.23 ERA in seven home starts but 2-4 with a 7.92 ERA in nine road starts.

NOTES

YANKEES: New York reinstated reliever Aroldis Chapman from the injured list after the left-hander missed more than a month with tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon.

Chapman hasn’t pitched in the majors since May 22. He made two minor league rehab appearances at Double-A Somerset and one with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

The 34-year-old Chapman was 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and nine saves in 17 games before he was placed on the IL on May 24.

METS: Max Scherzer is scheduled to return to New York’s rotation Tuesday in Cincinnati after missing over a month with a strained left oblique muscle.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has been sidelined since straining his oblique while pitching against St. Louis on May 18.

Scherzer made a pair of rehab starts for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies and threw 80 pitches Wednesday against the Hartford Yard Goats. The right-hander allowed three runs – two earned – and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out eight and walking one.

MARLINS: Derek Jeter’s first significant hire when he was leading Miami is no longer with the club.

The Marlins said they parted ways with Gary Denbo, who had been the team’s vice president of player development and scouting. The move happened earlier this week.

OFFENSE: The major league batting average was .242 in June, down from .245 in May, and home runs are down 9% from last season at this point, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The season batting average began Friday at .242.

Batting average was an especially low .231 through April. Last year, it rose steadily from .232 through April and .239 through June to finish the season at .244. the lowest since 1972.

Runs per team per game have averaged 4.34, down from 4.44 per game through June 30 last year.

Home runs averaged 1.07 per team per game, down from 1.18 at this point last season. Long balls in June averaged 1.19, down from 1.28 in June 2022.

Strikeouts have dropped to 8.33 per team each game through June from 8.89 at a similar point last season, and walks declined from 3.32 to 3.12.

