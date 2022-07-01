Carl H. Pinson Jr. 1932 – 2022 BATH – Carl H. Pinson Jr., 90, formerly of Day’s Ferry Woolwich and Vinalhaven Island, died on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at HillHouse Assisted Living in Bath. He was born in Bath on April 24, 1932, a son of Carl H. and Elsie (Lake) Pinson Sr. Carl attended Brunswick schools and graduated from Brunswick High School with the class of 1950. He attended management classes at USM while working at the Bath Iron Works until his retirement in 1990. Carl held positions from moulding loft to Director of Estimating. He was always the life of the party, the mayor of everywhere he lived. He loved dancing with his soul mate, Lillias, his favorite music…Nat King Cole, Josh Groban, and Johnny Mathis. He was an extraordinary boat builder, carpenter, gardener, and sailor. He was also a Mason of the Solar Star Lodge in Bath. He participated in many groups combining his love of boating with his love of people…harbormaster in Day’s Ferry, a member of the Maine State Ferry Commission, Lions Club on Vinalhaven Island, and a proud member of the Bath Savings Board of Corporators. He was a member of the Day’s Ferry Congregational Church and the United Congregational Church of Bath. Carl has been called a force of nature, epic, a legend, and like his grandfather before him, the Iron Man. But Carl, always humble would say “call me anything you want. Just don’t call me late to dinner.” He was a loving and devoted husband, father, uncle, and brother. He once told us “You have to play the hand you’re dealt”. But he somehow magically reshuffled the deck for all of us. Carl looked forward to every day despite sorrows and hardships. His philosophy of life can be summed up by his childhood prayer. “God bless Mommy, God bless Daddy, God bless Peter and …. what’s for breakfast?” He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Lillias Julia Sullivan Pinson. He is survived by two daughters, Julianne Dugas and her husband Robert of Yarmouth and Lisa Waite and her husband Charles of Portland; four grandchildren, Lynsey Waite, Jennifer Waite, Justin Dugas, and Tasha Dugas; seven great-grandchildren, Alden, Trevor, Vivi, Bea, Theo, Grace, and Hazel. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Burial will be at Sea View Cemetery in Rockport at a later date. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

