Melanie J. (Letarte) Robinson 1965 – 2022 LITTLETON, N.H. – Melanie J. (Letarte) Robinson, 57, of Williams Lane, died while fighting her courageous battle to cancer on Thursday, June 16, 2022, with her loved ones by her side. She was able to live her dream of moving to the mountains of New Hampshire one year ago. She was born in Brunswick, Maine, the daughter of Raymond and Nancy (Huppe) LeTarte. She lived most of her life in Brunswick. She worked as a secretary for her husband Robert at Robinson’s Heating and Cooling. She was a lover of camping, nature, all wildlife, and her cats. She is now reunited with her mom, dad, and brother. From Robert, “Rest in Peace, my sweetheart. Till we meet again.” She is survived by her loving husband Robert L. Robinson Jr.; son Joshua R. Smith, daughter Jessica R. Smith; her best friend and soul sister Kimberly J. and husband Shawn A. Bienvenue; and Snickers the beloved cat. There are no services. To offer your condolences to the family please visit http://www.rossfuneral.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.