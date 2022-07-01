TOPSHAM – I was born on 5 November 1954 in Auburn to Robert Ovila and Jeannette Benoit Dion and passed away on June 27, 2022. My first years were spent running in meadows, exploring dense woods, riding my bike and playing baseball, football and hockey. I was brought up in a large family, surrounded by five indulgent sisters, a dog, cousins and many friends.

We spent summers on a lake at our maternal grandparents’ cottage swimming, rowing, fishing and enjoying cookouts, croquet and badminton. When I was six, we moved to Lewiston where I was educated.

The 70’s was my era. I had shoulder-length hair and rode a Harley Davidson where I proudly sported my pony tail. I had two children: Robert O. Dion III and Courtney Robyn Dion. Then my values shifted, I was soon sporting Oxford button downs, grey flannels and wingtips as my ponytail gave way to an Ivy League haircut.

I owned Dion Distributors which quickly expanded to New England Surfaces with the purchase of several companies in New England. I had one of the first kitchen/ bath designer license in Maine. After I purchased the company, I earned my place as one of Maines’s “100 largest companies.”

On 29 December 2002, I married my soulmate, Charlene “Charly” Eckert in Key West. We spent our leisure hours with friends boating on the Harraseeket River/Casco Bay and golfing at Martindale. I also enjoyed two holes-in-one.

I leave behind my wife, children, my mother-in-law Claudia Eckert and partner Chip Black; my devoted sisters, Joanne Dion and her husband Tom, Michèle Benoit Dion, Claudette Dion Agren and her husband Doug, Ann Marie Payne and her husband Dwight and Deborah Dion Simon and husband Bryan, and many nieces and nephews.

I’m grateful to my healthcare providers, New England Cancer Specialists and thankful to Brian Haney, DO, for his generosity of spirit and focus on my comfort.

And so, I select this day to move on. I’ve led a charmed life in many ways and leave without regret, taking comfort in knowing that I shared so much with so many. Your names and faces filter through for me now, but I couldn’t possibly list all of you who have made my life what it was; a gift. Goodbye to all.

Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net