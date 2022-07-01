The People Plus senior art class members, along with instructor Ed Higgins (back row, center) show off their newly painted Adirondack chair. The chair was sponsored by Riley Insurance and was painted as part of the Brunswick Downtown Association’s “Have a Seat” downtown chair project and features pictures of a seagull and french fries. The chair can be found at the corner of Maine and Cumberland streets. The People Plus art class meets Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Visit peopleplusmaine.org for more information. Contributed photo via People Plus
