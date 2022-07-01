Wed. 7/6 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 7/6 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Committee
Wed. 7/6 6 p.m. Charter Commission
Thur. 7/7 5 p.m. Parks Commission
Thur. 7/7 6 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals
Mon. 7/11 4 p.m. City Council Special Double Meeting
Advertisement
Tues. 7/12 8 a.m. Legislative/Nominating Committee
Tues. 7/12 4:30 p.m. Planning Board
Tues. 7/12 5:30 p.m. Health and Human Services and Public Safety Committee
Wed. 7/13 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission
Wed. 7/13 5 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee
Wed. 7/13 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Committee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles