Wed.  7/6  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland

Wed.  7/6  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Committee

Wed.  7/6  6 p.m.  Charter Commission

Thur.  7/7  5 p.m.  Parks Commission

Thur.  7/7  6 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals

Mon.  7/11  4 p.m.  City Council Special Double Meeting

Tues.  7/12  8 a.m.  Legislative/Nominating Committee

Tues.  7/12  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Tues.  7/12  5:30 p.m.  Health and Human Services and Public Safety Committee

Wed.  7/13  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission

Wed.  7/13  5 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee

Wed.  7/13  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

