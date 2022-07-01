BAR HARBOR — Officers in Bar Harbor, aided by the Maine State Police, arrested a man who is wanted in a triple homicide in Queens, N.Y., said Bar Harbor Sgt. Leigh Guildford.

Police arrested Travis Blake, 29, of New York on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

Blake is accused in the slaying of his estranged girlfriend, Karlene Barnett, 55, her son Dervon Brightly, 36, and her niece Varshanna Malcolm, 22, according to the New York Post. The family was stabbed to death, according to news reports. The bodies were found June 24.

Guildford said the arrest on June 30 occurred “without incident.” The officer declined to comment on what brought Blake to the area.

