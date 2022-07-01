A Wells man pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge in the May shooting death of his two-year-old niece in which he also injured two other relatives, his attorney said.

Andrew Huber Young, 19, entered the plea to a five-count indictment during a Zoom hearing Friday morning, said his attorney, David Bobrow.

Young is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Police allege Young shot and killed his nearly 2-year-old niece, Octavia Jean Huber-Young following a family argument May 21.

Young is being held without bail at York County Jail. Bobrow requested a testimonial hearing in July to determine if there was enough probable cause to hold him.

If the hearing goes forward, it will provide a clearer look at evidence the state has gathered against Young, and will give Bobrow an opportunity to cross-examine witnesses. A judge will then rule on whether the state has met its probable cause burden.

Also injured in the shooting was Young’s father and brother, who suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators allege the shooting occurred after an argument between Andrew Huber Young and his brother, Ethan Huber Young, Octavia’s father, court records show.

The shooting took place at home of Young’s parents following an argument that began when Young noticed his brother was wearing one of Young’s Carhartt T-shirts. The fight escalated when each brother retaliated against the other by destroying belongings in their respective bedrooms.

Young’s parents threw him out of the house and took his house key, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. Young left the area and went to a baseball game with his girlfriend in Portland, but continued to trade antagonizing text messages with his brother.

When Young arrived home in Wells hours later, police allege he shot at his family through a locked glass door on the side of the home using his father’s pistol that he had taken without permission earlier in the day.

It’s unclear how many shots were fired; at least one round passed through the home’s glass side door, according to police. After the shooting police say Young drove himself to the Wells police station, went into the lobby and reported the shooting to a dispatcher.

“I (expletive) up and accidentally shot at my (expletive) family,” Young said, according to police.

