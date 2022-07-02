Cameron Bowser, Washington Academy senior, jumps: Bowser took first in the triple jump (43 feet, 1 inch) and second in the long jump (21-10) at the Class C state meet, then finished third at New Englands in the triple jump with a state-leading jump of 46-2.

Miles Burr, Mt. Desert Island sophomore, sprints: At the Class B state meet, Burr won the 100 and 200 meters with facility records of 11.03 and 22.41 seconds.

Matt Charpentier, York junior, throws: Charpentier was a double winner at the Class B state meet in the shot put (state-leading mark of 59-1) and discus (162-11). At the New England championships, he took third in the discus with a state-leading mark of 170-5.

Nicholas Connolly, Scarborough senior, throws: Connolly won the shot put (57-0) and discus (153-0) at the Class A state meet to help lead the Red Storm to the team title.

Andrew Farr, Gorham senior, sprints: Farr swept the sprint events at the Class A state meet, prevailing in the 100 (11.03), 200 (22.41) and 400 (49.06) against strong competition. At the New England championships, he won the 200 (21.95) and was runner-up in the 100 (11.00) and 400 (48.27).

Jayden Flaker, Scarborough senior, hurdles/sprints: Flaker swept the 110 hurdles (14.52) and 300 hurdles (39.25) at the Class A state meet. He finished the season with the state’s fastest time in both events, with a best of 14.48 in the 110 hurdles.

Henry Horne, Freeport junior, middle distance/jumps: In a rarely seen triple, Horne won the 1,600 (4:31.43) and the high jump (6-2) at the Class B state meet and took second in the 800 (2:02.5).

Tudum Monday, Edward Little junior, hurdles/jumps: At the Class A state meet, Monday finished second in the 110 hurdles (14.82), 300 hurdles (39.49) and long jump (22-0 1/2) and was fifth in the high jump (5-9). He placed fourth at New Englands in the 110 hurdles (14.82) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (39.84).

Frank Morang, Cheverus senior, jumps/sprints: Morang won the long jump (22-10 1/4) and triple jump (43-3 1/4) at the Class A state meet and was runner-up in the 100 (11.16), then won the New England title in the long jump with a state-leading mark of 23-5 1/2.

Jacob Ramos, South Portland senior, middle distance: Ramos took second in the 800 at the Class A state meet (1:57.39) and ran a state-leading time of 1:53.92 to finish third at the New England championships.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ted Hutch, York: Hutch guided both his boys’ and girls’ teams to Class B state championships. In the boys’ meet, the Wildcats won four events and otherwise “nickel and dimed it,” as Hutch often says, winning the title by 40 points.

